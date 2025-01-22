Russia making preparations for Putin-Trump meeting

22 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is making internal preparations for a dialogue between Russian and U.S. presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, there is no agreement to establish contact for now, but internal preparations continue, TASS reported.

"When we probably hear something clearer and more concrete from Washington, then we will get down to coordinating schedules and technical matters," Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier, Donald Trump expressed hope that contact with Vladimir Putin would take place very soon.

On January 20, Trump assumed office as the 47th U.S. President, his first term as US president was in 2017-2021.