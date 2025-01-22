Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed condolences to Turkish Foreign Minister

22 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a phone call to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. The Azerbaijani diplomat expressed condolences in connection with the tragedy in Bolu province. A fire in a hotel claimed the lives of 76 people.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov called Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministry reported that Bayramov expressed his condolences to his Turkish counterpart in connection with the fire in a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort, located in Bolu province, which claimed the lives of 76 people.

The head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan shares the grief of brotherly Türkiye and stated Baku's readiness to provide any assistance.