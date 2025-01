23 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An Iranian fighter jet crashed in Iran's western Hamedan province on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT) in a mountainous region of Kabudarahang County, IRNA reported.

The two pilots aboard the plane sustained only minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the pilots had managed to rescue themselves before the aircraft crashed.