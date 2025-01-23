Azerbaijan to help Iran with terminal in Astara

23 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Rovshan Rustamov met with the head of Iranian Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri within the framework of the regular meeting of the Joint Azerbaijani-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission in Tehran.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of activities of the freight terminal located in Iran's Astara, as well as works carried out at the terminal.

At the meeting between Azerbaijani Railways and Iranian Railways, the "Strategic Cooperation Plan for the Implementation of the Contract for the Construction and Operation of Astara Terminal" was signed.

It was noted that Astara terminals both in Azerbaijan and Iran contribute to faster and more efficient servicing of growing volumes of freight traffic along the North-South corridor, implementation of the strategic potential of this corridor, strengthening of transport infrastructure of both countries, and development of regional trade.