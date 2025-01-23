Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Erdogan over Bolu tragedy

23 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to express his deepest condolences regarding the fire at a hotel in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Türkiye’s Bolu province, which resulted in numerous casualties.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant mercy to those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy and wished a swift recovery to the injured.

During the phone conversation, President Aliyev also mentioned that he had sent a letter of condolence to the President of Türkiye on January 21 regarding the tragedy.

Erdoğan expressed gratitude for the attention and condolences, emphasizing that Türkiye and Azerbaijan always stand by each other and will continue to do so in the future.