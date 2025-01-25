Georgia submits 3-year economic reform program to European Commission

25 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ministry of Finance said Georgia's Government had submitted its 2025-2027 Economic Reform Programme to the European Commission for the second time as a EU membership candidate country.

The document serves as a medium-term framework outlining macroeconomic and fiscal parameters. It draws heavily on medium-term planning objectives articulated in Georgia's Basic Data and Directions Document. Additionally, structural reforms referenced in the programme are aligned with the country’s overarching Vision 2030 development strategy paper.

The document reflects progress made in response to recommendations provided to EU membership candidate countries.

The analysis for the macro-fiscal section is rooted in the 2025 budget and main data directions for the periods of 2025-2028. Conversely, the structural reforms section aligns with goals set out in Vision 2030 and its corresponding annual action plans.

The body noted Georgia, as a candidate country for EU membership, had begun preparing economic reform programme at the end of 2023 after being granted candidate status.