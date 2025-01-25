Georgian, Russian businessmen to create new organization

25 Jan. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives of Georgian business circles have decided to create a new business association with Russian entrepreneurs. On the Georgian side, the initiative has aroused keen interest in nearly 60 companies.

A Georgian-Russian business association will soon be formed in Georgia. Businessman Zaza Nishnianidze announced the details of the new project.

According to him, this idea was prompted by his communication with friends who sell products from Georgia in Russia. They also suggested that the entrepreneur head the new organization.

Nishnianidze drew attention to the importance of this opportunity. He recalled that his initiative will affect about 600,000-700,000 residents of the country. The businessman specified that nearly 60 organizations took part in the organizational meeting. In particular, the project was of interest to winemakers and other representatives of agriculture.