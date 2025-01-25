Putin awards Order ”For Valiant Labor” to Moscow State University staff

25 Jan. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The staff of Lomonosov Moscow State University was awarded the Order "For Valiant Labor”. The high award was presented by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to the MSU History Museum, the Kremlin website informs.

The award ceremony took place on the eve of Russian Students' Day and the 270th anniversary of Moscow University.

The head of state, accompanied by the rector of Moscow State University, Viktor Sadovnichy, examined the museum's exhibits, where he was shown the main relics of the university: the Decree of Empress Elisabeth on the founding of the University, signed in 1755, and the Letter of Approval of Alexander I to the 1st Charter of the University in 1804.