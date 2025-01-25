Used cable cars were installed in burnt-down Turkish hotel

25 Jan. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The tragedy at the Kartalkaya ski resort, where a fire in a hotel took the lives of nearly 80 people, gets new details. It turned out that the cable cars installed there, over three decades ago, are used.

The devices for lifting skiers at the Kartalkaya Ski resort (Bolu province), where the burnt-down hotel was located, were old and previously used in another location, the resort instructor said.

According to him, the chairlifts and cable cars, which were the property of the hotel, were installed 32 years ago. At the time of installation, they were not new: in the early 1990s, they were brought from one of the Austrian resorts.