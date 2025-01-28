Azimuth to resume flights from North Ossetia to Baku

28 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, Azimuth Airline has been granted a permission to fly between Vladikavkaz and Baku.

The airline will be able to fly between the cities no more than seven times a week. The launch of flights will be discussed only after the summer schedule appears.

At the end of 2024, Azimuth suspended all flights to Azerbaijan. The airports of Baku and Ganja took away slots from the carrier for flights from Mineralnye Vody and Sochi.

Earlier, Rostransnadzor conducted an inspection of Azimuth to verify its compliance with air legislation. The investigation followed an incident involving the airline in Antalya this fall.