Kazakhstan's second NPP may be built in Kurchatov

29 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said that the city of Kurchatov in the Abai region was being considered as a potential site for Kazakhstan's second NPP.

According to him, the president had raised the issue of creating a nuclear cluster, and this would involve building several nuclear power plants.

"We were asked to select a site. It is clear that our selection will be based on forecasts for the energy balance, the development of the national grid," Satkaliyev said.

Kurchatov, located on the left bank of the Irtysh River between Semey and Pavlodar, was previously the center of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, which was shut down in 1991.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the government to draft long-term plans for the nuclear industry and finalize the most suitable locations for future NPPs.