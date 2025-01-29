Railway line to Baku airport to be built

29 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A railway line is planned to be built from the village of Yeni Surakhani to Baku's Heydar Aliyev Airport, chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev said.

It is also planned to increase the number of trains on the Absheron Ring Road, to put into operation the Guzdek-Qaradag railway to prevent freight trains from entering the ring road.

According to him, it was also decided to return some railways to operation, Trend reported.