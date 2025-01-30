Azerbaijan, Turkey and Uzbekistan have great prospects for cooperation

30 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the second trilateral meeting of MFAs, Trade/Economy, and Transport Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan in Ankara, the Azerbaijani MFA said on X.

Stressing the multifaceted nature of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, he noted the main directions of the partnership, including security, economic development, trade, investment, infrastructure, and transport communications.

“By utilizing the existing regional potential, contributions are being made to peace, security, and development of the wider region, including the Middle East and Afghanistan,” Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister noted there are additional opportunities for further development of cooperation between the three countries, in particular, due to the development of the Middle Corridor, the main trade and transportation route connecting Asia with Europe, Trend reported.