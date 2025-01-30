Georgian PM expresses condolences to US over Washington plane crash

30 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has sent words of support to the people of the USA over the Washington plane crash.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash between an airplane and a helicopter in Washington DC. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. On behalf of Georgia, I extend my deepest condolences to the people of the USA",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

It should be noted that an American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter in Washington this morning. The passenger jet had 64 people on board, including crew members, while the helicopter were three military personnel.

The plane's fuselage reportedly crashed into the Potomac River. Rescuers have recovered 18 bodies.