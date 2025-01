30 Jan. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the press service of the Russian MFA writes.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the two foreign ministers exchanged views on a number of current issues.

It is noted that Sergey Lavrov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the situation in Syria. They confirmed their position on the need to consolidate efforts to resolve crises in the region.