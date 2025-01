30 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish low-cost airline AJet has introduced daily flights between Istanbul and Moscow.

The flights will be operated using Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The planes will depart from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow and arrive at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul.

According to the schedule, the aircraft will land at Vnukovo daily at 3:10. It will depart for Istanbul at 4:10.

A round-trip ticket costs passengers just over 20,000 rubles.