31 Jan. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, the Turkish government is considering the option of banning social networks for children under 16.

"We want our youth under 16 not to go on social networks. Why do they need it? There is nothing useful for them there anyway. Some incidents that have occurred in Türkiye recently confirm this",

Uraloğlu said.

He emphasized that a number of regulatory measures are planned to be adopted during the current year.