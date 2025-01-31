Pashinyan ignores EAEU Intergovernmental Council in Almaty

31 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Almaty. The prime ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Mikhail Mishustin and Ali Asadov, will take part in it.

The heads of government of Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister, as well as representatives of Iran, Cuba and Uzbekistan, have also arrived in Kazakhstan.

Armenia is represented at the meeting by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not arrive in Almaty.

The agenda includes discussions on the signing of an agreement on the mutual participation of brokers in the stock markets of the EAEU states, as well as a number of other issues.

The participants will also exchange views on the implementation of the mechanism for subsidizing cooperation projects. Another topic will be the implementation of initiatives.

It should be also noted that government leaders will take part in the Digital Almaty 2025 forum.