IMF discusses implementation of economic reforms in Georgia

31 Jan. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Georgia, the country's Ministry of Finance reports

The ministry noted that its representatives have already held a meeting with the IMF mission. The parties discussed the economic situation in the republic, the main parameters of the budget for this year, and the government's economic reform program.

The IMF delegation also met with Acting President of the National Bank Natia Turnava.

The IMF froze the program in the republic after the amendment to the law on the National Bank came into force in the summer of 2023. According to this law, the National Bank created the position of vice president,responsible for acting as the head of the regulator in his absence.

That same summer, the IMF postponed the second review of Georgia under the Stand-By Arrangement, after which the republic was to receive approximately $40 million.