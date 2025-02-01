Nearly 180,000 tonnes of oil products collected in Black Sea

1 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 178,000 tonnes of oil products have been collected in the Black Sea after the tanker wreck and over 970 km of the coast is surveyed daily, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over 6,400 square km have been surveyed in the Black Sea, 184 square kilometers per day, and 50,715 square meters have been treated with sorbent," the statement reads.

EMERCOM diving groups are conducting inspections and collecting oil products at the Vityazevo pier area. In total, over 178,000 tonnes have been collected.