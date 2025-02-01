4th round of Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange takes place

1 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

Today, the 4th round of prisoner exchange took place between Israel and Hamas, with representatives of the Palestinian movement handing over two hostages to Israel, 183 Palestinians were released from Israeli prisons.

Today, the Palestinian movement Hamas and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) successfully carried out the 4th round of prisoner exchange.

Representatives of the Palestinian movement handed over two freed Israeli hostages - Ofer Kalderon and Yarden Bibas - to representatives of the Red Cross, who are on their way to the IDF forces in the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed.

"According to information received from the Red Cross, the two hostages were handed over to them and are on their way to the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Defense Forces) forces in the Gaza Strip,”

- the IDF spokesperson reported.