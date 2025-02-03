Galatasaray signs Morata on loan from AC Milan

3 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish football club Galatasaray have signed AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata on loan from the Italian club between February 2025 and January 2026 for $6.14 mln.

Galatasaray retained an option to make the deal permanent, AC Milan said.

Morata will receive a guaranteed salary of 3 million euros for the second half of the 2024-25 season and an additional 3 million euros for the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, Galatasaray said.

The 32-year-old captain of Spain's national team, Morata joined Milan from LaLiga club Atletico Madrid last year for 13 million euros on a four-year contract.