Population of Uzbekistan announced

3 Feb. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan has released new data on the population of the republic. According to the report, more than 37.5 million people live in the republic as of the beginning of February this year.

The highest population density has been recorded in the Samarkand region, where 4.2 million people live.

The Fergana region also has a large population. Here, statisticians counted more than 4 million residents.

The least populated region of the republic is Syrdarya, with less than 1 million residents. Meanwhile, about 1 million Uzbeks live in the Navoi region.