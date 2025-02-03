Tbilisi recalls its delegation from PACE

3 Feb. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian parliamentary speaker, Shalva Papuashvili, announced the decision of the Georgian leadership to recall members of its delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

According to Papuashvili, Tbilisi expresses hope that PACE will return to its primary values, which, he added, are based on respect for sovereignty and democracy.

Let us recall that on January 29, PACE adopted a resolution recognizing the authority of the Georgian delegation on the condition that new parliamentary elections be held in Georgia by April.

In response, the head of the Georgian delegation, Thea Tsulukiani, announced that Georgia would suspend its work in the organization.