Pashinyan: defeat in Karabakh War saved Armenia

4 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia has become a sovereign state only after it suffered defeat in the Karabakh war, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in Washington D.C. during a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in the U.S.

"I can say that by going through that defeat, we have gained the opportunity to have an independent sovereign state,” Pashinyan said.

He also acknowledged that "a strong negative perception" has formed against Yerevan in the South Caucasus region due to "certain circumstances".

"We are taking the right approach by trying to handle it in a balanced manner, without giving in to emotions," Pashinyan said.

Earlier, the Armenian PM said Armenia should withdraw all territorial claims.