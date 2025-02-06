Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss monetary management

6 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The central banks of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have discussed communication field experience.

"A delegation from the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan took part in a two-day program focused on communication and information policy. Participants exchanged experiences and best practices in key areas," the statement reads.

Discussions covered public engagement strategies, explaining regulatory decisions, developing social media and official online resources for central banks, tailoring communication for different target audiences, and leveraging digital platforms.

The participants also explored real-world case studies and initiatives to improve financial literacy.