Georgia to set up commission to probe Saakashvili regime activities

6 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian parliament adopted a resolution at the Georgian Dream faction's initiative to set up a temporary commission to investigate the activities of the country's government and its politicians and officials in 2003-2013.

The temporary investigative commission will function for 3 months, but if its work is not completed within this period, it will be extended for another 3 months.

The document entered into force as soon as it was adopted by the parliament.

The ruling Georgian Dream party promised in the pre-election period last year that the country's parliament would form a commission to give a political assessment of the activities of the United National Movement party, whose leader was former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

The Georgian Dream representatives said if the commission documents specific instances of unlawful acts, politicians and officials of the then authorities will face criminal prosecution.