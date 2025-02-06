Israel preparing plan to evacuate Gaza

6 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was nothing wrong in U.S. President Donald Trump’s idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza.

The Israeli PM did not explicitly talk about Trump’s idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip but backed the idea of allowing people to leave if they wanted to.

"They can leave, they can then come back, they can relocate and come back. But you have to rebuild Gaza," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said he did not believe Trump had suggested sending U.S. troops to fight Hamas in Gaza or that Washington would finance rebuilding efforts.

"This is the first good idea that I’ve heard. It’s a remarkable idea, and I think it should be really pursued, examined, pursued and done, because I think it will create a different future for everyone," Netanyahu said.

According to him, Trump's entry into the White House gives "enormous, enormous as a backing to those who wish to see Iran's aggression rolled back".

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz has ordered the army to prepare a plan to allow for the departure of Gaza residents from the strip.

"I welcome U.S. President Donald Trump’s courageous plan, which could enable a wide swath of the population in Gaza to leave to various places around the world," Katz said.

The plan would provide for exit through land crossings, as well as “special arrangements” for departure via maritime and aerial routes, the minister added.