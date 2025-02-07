Russia remains top importer of Azerbaijan's non-oil products

7 Feb. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, Russia remained the leader in imports of non-oil products from Azerbaijan in 2024.

Russia purchased Azerbaijani products worth $1.162 billion, which is 4.3% more than in 2023. Moscow ranked third among Azerbaijan's trading partners.

Türkiye became the second largest importer of Azerbaijani non-oil products, though its purchases fell by 30.8% to 542.3 million. Georgia rounded out the top three with imports totaling $272.7 million, showing an 18% decline.

It should be noted that in the top 5 countries for December of last year, the volume of imports of Azerbaijani non-oil products to Russia fell by almost 15%, amounting to $94.2 million.