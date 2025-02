7 Feb. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Red Wings airline will operate flights from Nizhny Novgorod to Istanbul. The first flight will take place on April 25.

Passengers will be flying a Sukhoi Superjet 100, with flights available once a week.

Planes will depart from the city on the Volga on Fridays at 22:30, and will arrive in Istanbul at 3:30.

Planes will depart to Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday at 4:30, landing in the Volga city at 9:00.

It is reported that ticket prices start from 20 thousand rubles.