Azerbaijan reveals damage from Armenian occupation of Karabakh

8 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan revealed the damage amount inflicted by Armenian occupants to the regions of the Azerbaijani republic. In total, tens of thousands of units of property were damaged.

As a result of the aggressive war waged by the Armenian armed forces and illegal armed formations, 12 cities, 18 settlements, 895 villages and a total of 925 settlements of Azerbaijan, were occupied and kept under occupation for many years, Prosecutor Tarana Mammadova said in the indictment during court session on consideration of criminal cases against citizens of Armenia.

She noted that material damage worth over 19 billion manats to a total of 37,168 private and public properties was caused.

According to the indictment, the Aghdam, Fizuli, Lachin, Kalbajar and Jabrayil districts of the Azerbaijan Republic suffered the most from the occupation. The damage to the Aghdam district is estimated at 3.7 billion manats, the Fizuli district - at 3.4 billion manats, the Lachin district - at 2.7 billion manats, the Kalbajar district - 2.2 billion manats, the Jabrayil district - 2.1 billion manats.

In addition, the Gubadli district (more than 1.8 billion manats worth of material damage), Zangilan district (1.3 billion manats), the Shusha district (391 million manats), seven villages of the Gazakh district (137 million manats) and the Khojaly district (103 million manats).

Furthermore, at least 697 historical and cultural monuments belonging to the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan were turned into targets of attack, used to support military operations, deliberately set on fire on a large scale, shelled and blown up with artillery, and partially or completely destroyed through other physical means.

Additionally, acts of theft, looting, and vandalism were committed, causing material damage exceeding 906 million manats.

Taking into account the funds spent on the social welfare and living conditions of displaced civilians, the total material damage to the Azerbaijani state exceeds 8.8 billion manats.