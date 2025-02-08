Former power station burns in Moscow

8 Feb. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot of the video of the Russian Emergencies Ministry

A major fire engulfed the building of a former power station in the eastern part of Moscow, several people were injured. Nearly 200 adults and children who were in the building were rescued and evacuated, the data being updated.

The building of a former power station is burning in the east of Moscow. There are various studios and creative workshops in the recently restored building, thus, when the fire started, there were adults and children inside.

According to the latest data, the fire has spread over an area of ​​300 square meters.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, about 120 people were evacuated from the building, 80 people were rescued. However, there are still people inside.

The Moscow Department of Health clarified that three victims were taken to the hospital after inhalation of combustion products