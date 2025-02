9 Feb. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze plans to arrive in Uzbekistan on a working visit by the end of the month.

The visit may take place on February 20-22. As part of the trip, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission will be held, where the parties will discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in various sectors, according to the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.