Half of Moscow-Qatar flights cancelled by airline

11 Feb. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatar Airways has cancelled half of the flights between Moscow and Doha. ATOR calls this step a blow to the tourism market.

The airline has been notifying travelers about the cancellation of flights since the beginning of February.

One of the two daily Moscow-Doha flights, the one that was operated in the evening, has been cancelled. Until the end of February, the company will operate the evening flight QR388 three times a week, but in March it will be suspended, leaving only the daytime flight QR340. The summer schedule, which starts in April, also does not include flight QR388. As a result, air traffic between Moscow and Doha will soon be reduced by half, at least until October, ATOR reports, citing tour operators.

This reduction is expected to decrease the tourist flow on this route by 8,000-9,000 people per month.

The airline's decision affects the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which previously operated the cancelled flight. The tourism industry experts believe that the cancellation may be related to the specifics of the operation of this aircraft on flights to Russia.

Russian tour operators are rebooking tickets for tourists who previously purchased a tour with a flight on the Dreamliner. However, ticket prices have increased several times, leading tourists to cancel their trips.

The cancellations have affected not only tourists planning to see Qatar but also transit travelers, as many Russians use Doha as a hub for flights to both Europe and Asia.