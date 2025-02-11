Shoigu to meet with Tokayev in Kazakhstan

11 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Kazakhstan. As part of the visit, Shoigu will meet with the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the secretary of the republic's Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov.

"Sergey Shoigu has arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit, during which bilateral consultations between the security councils of Russia and Kazakhstan will take place, as well as a meeting with Kazakhstan's Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov",

the press service of the Security Council of Russia said.

Discussions will cover the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and Central Asia, as well as security issues and relations between the states will also be raised.