Russian Foreign Ministry condemns fakes around Russian House in Baku

12 Feb. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The disinformation campaign on social networks, targeting the Russian House in Baku, has been concocted in accordance with well-known guidelines, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the campaign, "aimed at undermining the Russian-Azerbaijani ties," includes the release of fake online statements calling upon residents of Baku and "all those who respect Russian heritage and culture" to participate in "a rally to support the Russian House in Baku."

"These statements were concocted to bear as much resemblance with an official statement as possible...but they are fake. This is a deliberate and well-planned false flag operation," the statement reads.

It was noted that the fake's authors seek to turn residents of Azerbaijan against Russia, incite ethnic hatred and undermine cooperation between the nations.