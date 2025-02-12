Putin spoke with Syria’s new leadership

12 Feb. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Putin held a telephone conversation with Ahmed al-Sharaa. The Russian President confirmed his readiness to help improve the socio-economic situation in Syria.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held his first telephone conversation with the new leader of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Kremlin press service reports.

Putin wished the transitional president of Syria success in solving the tasks facing Damascus for the benefit of the Syrian people. He emphasized that Russia and Syria are historically linked by friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The heads of state exchanged views on the current situation in Syria. Putin emphasized Russia's position in support of the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the republic.