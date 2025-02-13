Kremlin urges Hamas and Israel to comply with ceasefire terms

13 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is closely monitoring the situation between Israel and Hamas and expects both sides to honor their commitments regarding the truce and the release of hostages, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are certainly following [the situation]. We hope that both sides will fulfill their commitments, that people will be released," Peskov said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israel Defense Forces will resume its military operation in the enclave if hostages are not released within the specified timeframe.