Funding for upgrading energy facilities to be increased in North Ossetia

13 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The funds allocated for the repair of energy facilities in North Ossetia will increase, the Rosseti North Caucasus company reported.

"In 2025, Rosseti North Caucasus will allocate 271 million rubles to implement the maintenance and repair program for energy facilities in North Ossetia. This is 6% more than in 2024",

the press service of the company said.

Specialists plan to upgrade 234 km of overhead power lines, replace more than 500 supports and 3,800 insulators. Equipment repairs at substations are also planned.