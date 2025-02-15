Russia not interested in G7 - Peskov

15 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has little interest in returning to the Group of Seven (G7), as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. Moscow sees great prospects in the G20, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have repeatedly said that the group, which is now called the Group of Seven, has significantly lost its relevance. It unites countries that are currently not leaders in growth, in terms of various parameters of economic and social growth - these growth centers have moved to other regions of the world," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Russia is more interested in continuing constructive work within the G20, which better reflects the global economic drivers.

Earlier, Donald Trump said it was a mistake to expel Russia from the G8 in 2014, adding he would be glad to see Moscow return to the association.