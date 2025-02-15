Dagestan strengthens export cooperation with Azerbaijan

15 Feb. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Andrey Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Minister of Economy and Development of Dagestan met with the representative of the republic in Baku. The parties discussed the interaction of Dagestan and Azerbaijan.

The head of the Ministry of Economy and Territorial Development of Dagestan, Gadzhi Sultanov, held talks with the representative of the republic in Baku, Aliyar Abdullayev.

According to the press service of the ministry, the parties discussed issues related to supporting entrepreneurs and manufacturers, and outlined tasks for working with Azerbaijan and creating good conditions for export and business.

One of the important proposals is the organization of Dagestan business missions to Azerbaijan. The ministry emphasized that such trips will help establish direct contacts and facilitate the exchange of experience.