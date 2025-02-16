Second round of presidential elections announced in Abkhazia

16 Feb. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The presidential elections in Abkhazia took place yesterday. After the preliminary count, it became known that none of the candidates received 50% of the votes. For this reason, preparations for a second round are underway, the head of the Central Election Commission of the republic, Dmitry Marshan, said in a conversation with media representatives.

"We have completed the count. We are summing up the results, but preliminary results are already available. In any case, there will be a second round, in which Ardzinba Adgur Amiranovich and Gunba Badra Zurabovich will participate",

Dmitry Marshan said.

According to him, the preliminary results will be announced today at 12:00 Moscow time.

Let us recall that the turnout for the elections in Abkhazia reached 65%, which is about 95,000 people.