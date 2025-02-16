16 Feb. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Donald Trump has the opportunity to visit Moscow at any time, having an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Everything depends on his willingness, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conversation with journalists.

"If we were in a mode of such regular dialogue, in a mode of normal interstate relations, it would probably require less preparation",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Vladimir Putin will be glad to see his American counterpart at the Victory Parade on May 9, along with other foreign leaders who want to visit to the Russian capital, Dmitry Peskov said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Russian-American summit and the special preparation it requires, given the nature of relations between the two countries.

Even outside the context of Russian-American relations, a meeting between the presidents of the two countries requires significant preparatory work. What makes this meeting special is not only that it will be the first of its kind, but also that it will take place in the current difficult circumstances.

In an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, the Kremlin press secretary added that Donald Trump's peace-oriented position should resonate with any reasonable person. Peskov recalled that the Joe Biden administration had refused to engage in dialogue with Russia.

"Judging by President Trump's statements, the goal is to resolve the problem through dialogue — no war, only peace. In theory, any reasonable person or state should be more impressed by such a position",

Dmitry Peskov said.