Russia and U.S. to meet in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - report

17 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the U.S. and Russian delegations on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis will be held in Saudi Arabia on February 18, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, high-ranking representatives of the U.S. and Russia will also discuss preparations for the meeting between the presidents of the two countries, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff said that he will head to Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening as part of the U.S. delegation for talks with Russia and expects serious progress in settling the Ukrainian conflict. Bloomberg reported that Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz will also take part in the meeting.