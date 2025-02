17 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the Government of Azerbaijan and Türkiye".

It is noted that, according to the document, after the agreement comes into force, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of the provisions.

In addition to this, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry must send a notification to the Turkish government