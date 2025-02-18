Hamas to free six hostages on Saturday

18 Feb. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hamas will release six Israeli hostages on Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported.

According to Israeli media, the release of a new group of hostages became possible during negotiations in Cairo.

It also became known that Tel Aviv would receive the bodies of four hostages who died in captivity.

Let us remind you that Hamas released three hostages last week, including Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov. Israel and Hamas continue negotiations on the phased implementation of the ceasefire agreement.