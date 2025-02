19 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month.

"Probably," Trump said as he ended a press conference in Palm Beach when asked if he still expected to meet with Putin before the end of the month.

The U.S. leader has described the Russian-U.S. talks held in Riyadh as positive, stating that his confidence in the settlement in the Ukraine crisis has grown.