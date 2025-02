19 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The final report on the AZAL plane crash in Aktau will be released by December 2025, Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev said.

"According to ICAO’s recommended practice, aviation investigations typically take up to a year, meaning the final report should be completed by December," Lastayev said.

Citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan died in the plane crash near Aktau.