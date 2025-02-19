Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur are being revived for all to see, Ilham Aliyev says

19 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

We personally see how Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are being revived, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said. He also noted the importance of creating the best conditions for former internally displaced persons.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with residents of the village of Ballicha in the Khojaly district and spoke about the revival of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur after decades of enemy occupation.

According to Aliyev, in the village of Ballicha, work has been completed in 137 houses, and about 60 more will be restored in the future. Currently, 460 former internally displaced persons live in the village.

"We have restored houses, there are good opportunities for agriculture, the land is fertile, the air is clean. The entire Karabakh region, the East Zangezur region is being revived, and we see it with our own eyes every day,”

- Ilham Aliyev said.

He also stated that it is the duty of Azerbaijan to create the best conditions for people who lived with longing for their homeland.