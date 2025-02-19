Sochi hotels 70% booked for February holidays

19 Feb. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Hotels in Sochi are 70% booked for the February holidays. Currently, nearly 100,000 people are vacationing in the resort city, which is 5% higher than the 2024 figures, Mayor Andrey Proshunin says.

"There are nearly 100,000 guests in the city now, the tourist flow for 1,5 months exceeds last year's figures by 5%. And about 70% of rooms have already been booked for the February holidays, for Defender of the Fatherland Day,”

- Andrey Proshunin said.

He reported that this year Sochi has already welcomed its first millionth tourist.